Mercy Hospital hosts training conference on preventing human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is working to prevent human trafficking with a two-day training conference that kicked off this morning, Jan. 28.

The focus is on stopping child sex trafficking.

Leaders from different areas of the community are coming together.

Their goal is to figure out what’s working, what’s not, and implement a plan to take action moving forward.

“The purpose of today is to bring in all stakeholders,” said Byron Fassett, with the National Criminal Justice Training Center. “Not just law enforcement, not just what we call CPS or Department of Family Protective Services in the DAs office, but all of our community stakeholders, all of our non-profits whether it be child advocacy centers or shelters and to have a coordinated response.”

Tomorrow’s conference will focus on taking the next steps and writing a response protocol.