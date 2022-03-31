SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is donating approximately $106,000 worth of medical supplies and an additional $25,000 in cash to Convoy of Hope to aid Ukrainian refugees.

Alex Limonchenko, a Mercy respiratory therapist and originally from Ukraine, started the idea. Limonchenko came to the United States when he was 18 and while he is safe in America his sister is still in Ukraine. His sister is there helping refugees get to safety from her church in central Ukraine.

“I know what she’s going through and it’s hard to watch it all on the news,” Limonchenko said. “I thought, ‘I work for a mission-driven ministry,’ and I wondered how we could be part of a concrete effort to help my homeland.”

He contacted local Mercy leaders, who reached out to Mercy’s strategic supply chain. They worked with Convoy of Hope on identifying the most-needed medical and surgical supplies, which are now packed and ready to be shipped.