Mercy Health Foundation donates $30,000 to help the homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mercy Health Foundation donated $30,000 to the local homeless services system.

This COVID-19 taskforce is meant to help the homeless during the pandemic is made up of the Community Partnership of the Ozarks‘ Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, the HUD-designated regional Continuum of Care, Mercy, direct homeless service providers, advocates and representatives from City of Springfield, the Greene County Health Department, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, MSU Care and CoxHealth.

“We are so grateful to Mercy Health Foundation for their leadership and for stepping up to help support our homeless population during this time. Their donation will help to meet many of the critical gaps in homeless services that our community is facing as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Janet Dankert, President/CEO of Community Partnership of the Ozarks. “Keeping those who are unsheltered safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority, and Mercy Health Foundation’s generous support is a terrific first step. We will continue to seek out other donations to help match their support and keep more of our community’s most vulnerable safe and healthy.”

