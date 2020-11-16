Mercy has a mobile morgue on standby for COVID-19 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital in Springfield has a mobile morgue unit to handle COVID-19 deaths if needed.

According to Mercy Spokesperson Sonya Kullmann, the unit is a pull-behind, covered trailer and consists of racks and cooling units that could go to and be set up in a room in any hospital in the area.

Kullmann says the Mercy system acquired the unit after the Joplin tornado.

“Hospitals in the area determined it was a need in case of a mass casualty incident,” said Kullmann.

The unit was set up within the past few days but was not needed and was taken down. It is currently in Springfield but can travel to other Mercy locations if needed.