Mercy executives take early retirement to help hospital handle COVID-19 finances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two long-time Mercy Hospital executives are taking an early retirement to help Mercy deal with financial hits from COVID-19.

Jon Swope began his career at Mercy when he was 19.

He’s served in a variety of leadership roles and most recently has been Mercy senior vice president and regional president of central communities.

Dr. Fred McQueary is Mercy’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer.

He’s better known for his 34 years as an orthopedic surgeon.

He’s played an integral part in forming the Multi-Disciplinary Spine Center and helped build Springfield’s Integrated Orthopedic group, both of which are nationally recognized.

Swope and McQuery both volunteered to retire at the end of June.