Mercy creates portal to register for COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Hospital in Springfield has created a way to help those in the Ozarks receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, the portal will help those in 1A or 1B-1 to confirm eligibility and register for the vaccine. Mercy will also help with the next phase of vaccinations, Phase 1B-2, beginning next week.

“Mercy appreciates the opportunity to support the state’s efforts to fully protect Missourians during this important time and will continue to do so long as the state’s vaccine supply allows,” a press release states.