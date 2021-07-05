Mercy CAO says hospital has nearly 50 patients on ventilators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Mercy Springfield CAO Erik Frederick took to Twitter Monday to share some news regarding what the hospital is seeing with the recent rise in COVID-19 patients.

According to Frederick, the hospital is running almost 50 vents, and Mercy will be opening a second COVID ICU and a second step down.

115 COVID+ @MercySGF. Running almost 50 vents now. We are expanding to 2nd COVID ICU and a 2nd step down. Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired. Travel RN’s coming this week. Physician support being arranged. If you’re a RT, call us. — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 5, 2021

“Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired. Heck everyone is tired. Travel RN’s coming this week. Physician support being arranged. If you’re an RT, call us,” the tweet says.

Frederick also said the hospital has 115 COVID-positive patients.

116 COVID+ @MercySGF. New day, new record. Spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out. 47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all. We’re blessed to be part of a large health ministry @FollowMercy. Vents coming from @mercysaintlouis and @MercyNWA — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 4, 2021

Frederick also shared Sunday that Mercy Springfield had received more vents from hospitals in St. Louis and Arkansas due to the high demand in Springfield.