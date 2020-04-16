Mercy and CoxHealth launch mobile testing unit in Monett

MONETT, Mo.– Mercy Aurora/Cassville and CoxHealth are teaming up to launch a mobile testing unit in Monett.

The mobile testing site is set to open on Friday, April 17.

The site, which will be hosted at the First United Methodist Church, will only conduct tests with a referral from a health care provider.

According to a press release, individuals who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can get a free evaluation for a referral from CoxHealth’s virtual visits online using the code COVID.

Mercy patients can also call their providers or use the MyMercy app to contact them. Those who don’t have the app can visit www.mymercy.net to register.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are:

dry cough,

shortness of breath,

a fever of 100.4 or greater or

those who have been exposed to COVID-19

The site is being opened as a convenience to local patients, as most local testing had been conducted in Springfield.