SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – October 10th is World Mental Health Day and Springfield-Greene County Health wants to remind the community about mental health resources available in the area.

Greene County has several resources to help those struggling with mental health, including clinics such as:

Burrell Main Campus, Building A (Springfield) (417) 761-5000

CoxHealth (417) 269-3000

Mercy Behavioral Health (417) 820-2000

Lakeland Behavioral Health System (417) 895-9169

Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health (417) 322-6622

People experiencing a mental health crisis can now call 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, to receive help. You can learn more about how to help someone experiencing a mental health crisis here.