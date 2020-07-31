Mental health resources available before school starts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Picture this: You’re a young kid, or a parent. The school year is fast approaching, and things are going to look entirely different. Whether it be having to wear a mask, social distancing or going to school two days a week. This can be mentally draining for a child, and/or their parents. Luckily, there is help available to those who need it.

Burrell Behavior Health offers therapy. Licensed providers provide individual and family-group therapy. Support specialists also are available to work with kids on social, coping and communication skills. This can be done in a one-on-one setting, or through a small group setting. Another option is psychiatry. Amy Hill, assistant director of school-based services, says this can also be done on Zoom.

“If [kids] are doing online learning, we’re going to continue providing those services to them via Zoom or through the telephone,” Hill said. “If they do choose to go to school two days a week and they want to continue service with us on the three days that they’re home, we will certainly look into that as well.”

Burrell also provides services to kids in the evenings, more so than it normally would during the school year.

“Maybe they’re at the babysitter during the day, and mom and dad don’t come home until the evening,” Hill said. “We really have kind of opened up just our scheduling altogether, and have looked at ways that we can get in there and continue to meet their needs for sure.”

Parents who are interested in accessing these services are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school counselor or administrator. They can also access Burrell’s website, or call its main line: (417) 761-5000 (southwest Missouri), 573-777-8300 (central Missouri) or 479-575-9471 (northwest Arkansas). Its crisis line is also available 24/7: Southwest Missouri – 800-494-7355 and Central Missouri – 800-395-2132.

Burrell works with all funding sources, like Medicaid and private insurance. Along with grants, they have a sliding scale fee, and work with families on payment.

“Money should never be a reason why a kiddo can’t get service,” Hill said. “We firmly believe that all people who need mental health services should have access to those services regardless of their ability to pay.”

Before seeking services, Hill says parents should pay attention to a change in their kid’s behavior. This can mean:

Change in sleeping patterns

Change in eating habits

Loss of interest in favorite activities

Ozarks First reached out to Mercy, CoxHealth and the Ozarks Counseling Center to find out more about what services are being offered in regards to the school year.

This is a developing story.