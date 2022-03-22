JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is using federal money to offer Mental Health First Aid training to schools in the state at no cost.

According to DESE, the programs give adults the tools they need to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health or substance abuse issues in adults, teens, and pre-teens.

Schools that take advantage of the training will offer staff Mental Health First Aid training, which helps identify challenges among adults, covering common signs of mental health and substance abuse challenges, how to interact with a person in crisis, and how to get them help.

Youth Mental Health First Aid training teaches these same skills but focused on people ages 12-18. This training also addresses social media and bullying issues.

Schools can register for the training online.