Mental health expanding in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.– Stone and Taney counties will now have easier access to mental health professionals.

Burrell is expanding its presence in the counties, including the schools. CoxHealth and the schools are bringing a staff psychiatrist onboard.

Cox Branson’s psychiatrist will start on September 18.

Cox has used telepsychiatry as a means of getting help for those going through a mental health crisis. Now they’ll have a doctor on staff.

Burrell will soon implement a telepsychiatry system for their outpatient therapy.

This is a developing story.

