SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The abduction and murder of the Tennessee teacher, Eliza Fletcher, has runners across the country on high alert.

That’s also the case right here in the Ozarks.

Fletcher was abducted during her morning jog.

“Anytime anything happens nationally, it’s going to affect us here in the Ozarks,” said Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “At least bring light and attention to possible issues.”

Foos said there are things runners can keep in mind to try to stay safe.

“I understand running sometimes you’ll get into the zone,” said Foos. “You need to be cognizant of what’s going on around you at all times.”

A lot of people think of running as an important hobby in their life.

That’s the case for Springfield 30-year-old, Katlyn Musice.

She said she exercises almost every single day.

“People will cat call or wolf whistle or something that is totally unnecessary,” said Musice. “It just kind of makes you feel like ick. I don’t want to run anymore.”

Those experiences, along with what just happened in Tennessee, have Musice paying more attention to her surroundings. She said it’s scary to think about.

Recently, Musice said, she’s been trying to exercise more indoors.

“Don’t want to go off the beaten path,” said Foos. “You want a place where it’s going to be visible to the general public. Where everybody can see and observe you.”