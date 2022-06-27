PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A memorial service for Karen Knippers aka the Pulaski County Jane Doe has been announced by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, June 30, the memorial service will begin at noon at the Waynesville City Cemetery. The cemetery is located on Old Route 66 across from the Pulaski County Ambulance District and soccer fields.

The unique case began on May 25, 1981, on a rural road near Dixon in Pulaski County. Karen Knippers was found deceased, and for 40 years she remained unidentified, buried in Waynesville, under the name of “Jane Doe”.

In May of 2021, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, the DNA Doe Project, and multiple other groups and agencies worked together, and successfully completed this testing after exhuming her remains, positively identifying her.

In an effort to pay for Knippers’ memorial, donations were received through the care of Memorial Chapels and Crematory of Waynesville / St. Robert.

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Pam Sherrell says they still don’t know who killed Knippers.