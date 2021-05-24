Memorial made in Ash Grove for woman who died in car accident

ASH GROVE, Mo. — A new piece of artwork in Ash Grove will help keep the memory of a woman who made an impression in the community.

Jessica Landis passed away following a car accident last week, shocking the residents of Ash Grove who knew her.

“It was devastating. It’s like losing a part of your family member,” said Aleia O’Quinn, Landis’ co-worker.

Landis worked at the Ash Grove Health Center for six years.

“She’s never going to be forgotten,” said Cathy Bird Wallace, who also worked with Landis.

A lasting impression was made by Landis with her work helping residents at the Health Center. A pair of angel wings were painted in her honor.

“She touched a lot of people’s lives,” said Ashley McBratney, who painted the angel wings, and also worked with Landis.

“It was devastating. It was a real tragedy, it was very, very heartbreaking to lose such an amazing person so early. Too early,” said McBratney. “Jessica was an amazing person who provided quality, compassionate care. I want her memory to be a lasting one. And for what she did to provide services for the people of this community, I think it’s important that we acknowledge that.”

Landis’ co-workers said the residents, many of who considered her family, were shocked by the news.

“They loved her like a family member,” said Wallace, “some of them have been here as long as Jessica worked here, or longer. So they’ve known Jessica that whole time.”

“They’re heartbroken. That’s somebody you have grown to trust and love, it’s not easy to trust somebody who’s new, so when you’ve had somebody take care of you for six years, you love them,” said O’Quinn.

Her loved ones hope these angel wings with “small-town heros” written beside them will help Jessica’s legacy live on.

“I want to encourage others to be more like the hero that she was, and like our healthcare heroes, I want to encourage others to step up and take great care of people, be kind to each other,” said McBratney.

“She’ll forever be in our hearts,” said Wallace.

“She truly was a small-town hero,” said O’Quinn.

We do know about this story because Jessica Landis is the sister of our KOLR10 weekend anchor and reporter, Mike Landis.