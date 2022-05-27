BRANSON, Mo. — A memorial service is planned for country legend Mickey Gilley, who died in early May at the age of 86.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson, Missouri.

Seating will be limited for the public, but anyone can watch the 1:00 p.m. service in one of two ways:

According to a post on Mickey Gilley’s official Facebook page, the Celebration of Life will also be available to watch later.

Gilley was among the first entertainers to call Branson home, opening the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theater more than 30 years ago.

More services to honor Gilley’s life are planned for the summer: a public memorial in Pasadena, Texas and a private service in Ferriday, Louisiana. There will also be a public tribute in Nashville, Tennessee this summer.

The family is asking that instead of flowers, fans and those who wish to honor Gilley’s memory make a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or an animal shelter of their choice.

