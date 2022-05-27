SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It’s finally Memorial Day Weekend which is a time to honor our fallen service members and show appreciation to those still in uniform.
Many restaurants and entertainment venues will be offering discounted or free meals for veterans and active military members on Memorial Day (Monday, May 30, 2022).
Here is a list of restaurants and shops who will be offering discounted prices for veterans:
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Through July 4, 2022, Academy Sports is offering a 10% discount online and in stores to military members and first responders.
- Adidas: Military personnel, veterans, responders, teachers, and medical professionals can get 30% off at Adidas online or in stores.
- Dairy Queen: Certain Dairy Queen locations offer military and veterans discounts, though the discount can vary by store.
- Fuddruckers: Select Fuddruckers locations 10 to 15 percent off with military ID at participating locations.
- Hulu: If you sign up for Hulu through MyExchange, you can get a free month plus 10% off of a year of the streaming service.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse offers active-duty and veteran military service members a 10% discount on their meals every day with valid military ID or proof of service.
- Lowe’s: Active duty, retired, and military veterans and their spouses can get a 10% discount on eligible items all year long online and in stores after verifying their status with Lowe’s.
- LuLulemon: Military members including their family members can get a 25% off discount in stores.
- JOANN: Former and current members of the U.S. armed forces, National Guard, and reserves can get 15% off their purchase at JOANN when they apply for a JOANN Military Rewards Discount Card
- Nike: Nike offers a 10% discount for active, veteran, retired and reservist military.
- Rack Room Shoes: Rack Room Shoes offers a 10% military discount every Tuesday for personnel who present a valid ID—and that discount doubles to 20% on Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day! Available in-store only.
- T-Mobile: Active-duty military, veterans, and their families can take advantage of special pricing on T-Mobile’s popular Magenta plan rates for family lines. New and existing customers who are eligible can enroll in the Magenta Military plan after verifying their status.
- Under Armour: Under Armour offers a 20% discount for active duty and retired military and veterans as well as their families. First responders, nurses, teachers, doctors and EMTs are also eligible for the discount, which is sometimes upped to 40 percent off for a limited time.
- Walgreens: Veterans, military members, and their families who have a myWalgreens membership can enjoy a 20% discount (with proof of service) from May 27 through May 30 at Walgreens stores. Restrictions apply.