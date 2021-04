REPUBLIC, Mo.– The city of Republic announced it will be hosting a Mega-Pumpkin Daze event this year.

The event celebrates the thirtieth anniversary of Republic Pumpkin Daze and the 150th anniversary of the city of Republic.

The event will be on October 2, 2021, at the J.R. Martin Park to help spread out a large crowd. The Pumpkin Daze started in 1992 and normally attracts 12,000 to 15,000 visitors every year.

The 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.