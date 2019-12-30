Meeting in Republic over the city’s growth

REPUBLIC, Mo. — MoDOT engineers are working to make sure the city of Republic is ready to handle the increased traffic that comes with growth.
Anyone who drives in Republic is invited to a meeting in mid-January.
Engineers are wanting to hear suggestions about the Route 60 Missouri 4-13 corridor.
MoDOT, the city, and Ozarks Transportation Organization are partnering to conduct a study on safety and traffic flow west of Springfield, and into Republic.
You can attend the meeting on Jan. 14, at 4:30 at the Republic Community Center.