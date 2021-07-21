Meet the MDC new K9 Unit

Springfield, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation has a K9 Unit for the first time ever.

The dogs are going to assist conservation agents in a variety of ways as needed across the state, for example, searching for missing person.



The dogs in the Canine Unit have official commissions through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Protection Division.



One of the K9s, Astro, has been assigned to Polk County Conservation Agent Susan Swem and together they will cover the Southwest region in Missouri.



You can meet Astro at the Missouri Department of Conservation building at this year’s Ozark Empire Fair, where Agent Swem and Astro will be doing some seek-and-find demonstrations.



Dates:

Thursday, July 29

Monday, Aug. 2

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Friday, Aug. 6



For more information, click here.

