Meet the candidates for the Stone County Sheriff election in August

STONE COUNTY, MO- The primary election is coming up on August 4th, and the ballot will decide the future sheriff for Stone County.

Doug Rader has been sheriff for Stone County for over the last seven and a half years. His opponent is John P. Elmore, the current chief of police for the city of Crane.

We asked both candidates a series of questions to help inform the public before the upcoming election. Here are their responses when asked about how they plan to lead as Stone County sheriff when dealing with protests, considering the countless that have happened this year around the country focused on police brutality.

John P. Elmore: “De-escalation, they didn’t teach that test whenever I went to the academy back in the 90’s and that’s a great tool. It’s a great avenue for us to be able to use.

Sheriff Doug Rader: “And right now, you know, our first amendment is a big thing. And the right to peacefully protest and we will support that. Anything beyond that, no.”

Here is more of Jacob Blount’s exclusive interviews with the candidates:

John P. Elmore

Doug Rader