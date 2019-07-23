Meet Springfield’s newest police officers at “Cookies with Rookies”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The public is invited to join the Springfield Police Department tonight (7-23-19) at the battlefield mall for their first-ever “cookies with rookies” event.

The event will last from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the food court area.

While their the public can meet the newest SPD officers from Springfield’s 71st Police Academy. The event will have free cookies from Chick- fil- A and Great American Cookies.

The goal of the event is for the community to get to know the local police officers and ask any questions they may have.

Goodie bags will be given to the first 50 children under the age of 10.

For more information on the event go to https://www.facebook.com/events/374174626542096/