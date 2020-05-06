Meet local nurses in honor of National Nurses Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nurses around the country are being honored for National Nurses Day, May 6.

Christi Lepant, an internal travel nurse, says the pandemic has put up so many walls between human relationships.

“My patient kept on calling me back in there because I think he was lonely,” said Lepant. “So I started calling the room and just talking to him for a minute and calming him down and trying to make it more effective. So then I’m not in there every five minutes, and then I spend a good chunk of my day in there just talking to him.”

A nurse at CoxHealth, Karen Kramer, says every day is a mystery, but the support she receives from the community motivates her to keep going.

“I get cards every day from people in the community,” said Kramer. “This mask was made from somebody in the community. I don’t know who made it. Just wanna say thank you. It inspires our staff here to know that the community’s behind them.”

Sarah Hanak, with Citizens Memorial Hospital, hasn’t treated any COVID-19 patients but shares Lepant’s passion.

“When you find the opportunity to do something that’s special, and it can be really insignificant, you take that opportunity,” said Hanak.

The little things, according to Hanak, inspire her to work in healthcare.

“It’s wonderful to save someone’s life, right? Okay, yeah,” said Hanak. “That’s great. But people don’t remember you pounding on their chest, they remember the kind gesture of offering them a blanket.”

Kramer says she can’t wait to travel to see her grandson when the pandemic settles down.