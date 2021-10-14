Medicare enrollment plan period opens Friday for Missourians

FILE – In this Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, the U.S. Medicare Handbook is photographed in Washington. The Senate has confirmed President Joe Biden’s pick to run U.S. health insurance programs, putting in place a key player who’ll carry out his strategy for expanding affordable coverage and reining in prescription drug costs. Obama-era policy adviser Chiquita Brooks-LaSure will be the first Black woman to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which also administers children’s health insurance and the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Missourinet) – The Medicare Open Enrollment period opens Friday, October 15th, and closes December 7th.

The enrollment period offers Missourians a chance to change their Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans. The Department of Commerce and Insurance says the plan a person had last year, may no longer be the best plan this year.

Missourians can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 1-800-390-3330 or visiting missouriclaim.org.

Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance encouraged all Missouri seniors who have Medicare to review their plans

“Plans can change from year to year, and what you had last year may not be what best suits your needs this year,” said Lindley-Meyers.

The department is also warning people to be aware of the dangers of fraud and identity theft and offers the following safety information: