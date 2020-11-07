Medical prison announces COVID-19 death total, inmate’s sister explains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two more inmates at the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners have died from COVID-19. Both men had comorbidities, and this brings the facility’s death total to four.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says overall, 176 inmates have COVID-19 at MCFP. That’s about 20 percent of the total population. 34 staff members have also contracted the virus.

Florence Johnson’s brother, Clyde, has three years left on his sentence there for armed robbery. Clyde sends emails to Florence, explaining what it’s like in prison.

“He said he’s seen men cry like babies, balled up in fetal position,” Johnson said. “I can feel my brother’s scared in his email. They’re only giving him one mask. I told my brother quarantine yourself, use whatever. If you’ve got to use your boxers, your t-shirts, whatever, use whatever. However, you’ve got to do it.”

Clyde B. Johnson 44 years old. He’s on dialysis and has diabetes.

Florence says she understands Clyde has to do time for his crime, but she wants her brother to come back home healthy and out of harms way.

Ozarks First reached out to the Medical Center for Federal Prisoners, and they directed us to previous statements about the deaths.