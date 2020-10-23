Medical marijuana expected to be in Springfield by November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The owners of a Springfield medical marijuana dispensary expect to have product on the shelves by the first week of November.

Old Route 66 Wellness announced on its YouTube channel it will host a V.I.P day on Nov. 2 and a grand opening on Nov. 3. These opening dates are tentatively scheduled.

Watch the video below:

Co-owner John Lopez says marijuana is in short supply across the state due to cultivators being in the early stages themselves.

The Springfield dispensary also has a location in Ozark down the street from Lamberts. Lopez says the supply is not going to be enough for them to open two stores immediately.

In Springfield, Old Route 66 Wellness will start with just flower. Lopez expects the product to go quickly.

“There’s not enough out there,” said Lopez. “So we are going to have to limit the amount that goes to each patient, and there is the chance that we have to close down for a couple of weeks, but I think once mid-December hits, we’ll hit a point that we don’t have to close at all and we can open both up.”

Lopez says once December rolls around, they’ll have more than just the traditional flower. Lopez anticipates that they’ll be able to start rolling out infused products like edibles, as well as vape pens.