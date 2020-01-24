Medical marijuana dispensary facilities announced

MISSOURI.– The Department of Health and Senior Services approved 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities.

The process has begun to issue those licenses.

24 dispensary facilities were approved in each congressional district in Missouri. Missouri is divided into eight districts.

Here is a list of the facilities that were approved or denied a license. Medical Marijuana Dispensary Final Score and License List

Seed-to-sale facility certifications will be announced on Jan. 31.

For more information on medical marijuana in Missouri visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.

