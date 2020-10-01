Medical marijuana could be available to Missourians in ‘just a matter of days’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Though Missouri’s Medical Marijuana Program planned to be ready to sell by the last day of September, patients have yet to see any product on dispensary shelves.

Lyndall Fraker, the director of the Missouri Medical Marijuana section of the Department of Health and Senior Services, says the St. Louis testing facility’s recent pass on its inspection means medical marijuana is soon to hit dispensary shelves.

“We have facilities approved to be able to go ahead and sell product, but the facilities themselves are still fine-tuning and finalizing some things before that first sale,” said Fraker. “That product is being tested as we speak and it’s just a matter of days.”

Fraker says all the pieces involved in making the program a success have been working hard to get product to patients as quickly as possible.

“These facilities that are working on getting up and running are working very hard,” said Fraker. “I don’t know what the expectation will be. I know that certainly there’s a demand.”

Route 66 Wellness Dispensary co-owner Matthew Campbell says he is hoping product will be available in just a couple of weeks.

“We get this question probably 20 to 50 times a day,” said Campbell. “It could be as early as a couple of weeks if we can get part of this first harvest that we’ve been working on for months or it could be as late as the middle of November to December depending on what happens with the supply.”

Campbell says he expects many customers to come on the day they can start selling.

“As soon as it’s available, we’re going to shout it from the rooftops. There’s a very limited supply, as far as what’s available to all the dispensaries,” said Campbell. “It’ll probably go fairly quickly, but we’re hoping we can keep it on the shelf as long as possible.”

If product is available by the end of October, it would mark nearly two years since voters approved the measure.