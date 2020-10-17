Medical marijuana available in Missouri at two dispensaries

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Medical marijuana will finally be available to buy in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 16.

A dispensary called N’Bliss Cannabis announced on Twitter its doors will open up at 9 a.m. at its Ellsville and Machester locations.

To purchase marijuana, people will need their medical licenses. Only ‘unprocessed’ marijuana is available.

Unprocessed means the product will include the whole flower of the plant. People with medical licenses will only be allowed to buy one ounce.

In Springfield, people are still waiting for their local dispensary to open. There is no word yet from Route 66 Wellness on when it will open its doors.