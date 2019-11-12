Medical fraud robocalls increase

Mo. — Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning people about a recent increase in ‘medical brace fraud’ robocalls.

The robocall will say you are eligible for a top-of-the-line medical brace, to receive the brace, it will tell you to press one or to be put on the do not call list, it will tell you to press nine.

The attorney general’s office urges everyone to hang up immediately, and do not press any buttons.

You can call the attorney general’s office to report any possible scams at 573-751-3321.