Medical fraud robocalls increase

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning people about a recent increase in ‘medical brace fraud’ robocalls.

The robocall will say you are eligible for a top-of-the-line medical brace, to receive the brace, it will tell you to press one or to be put on the do not call list, it will tell you to press nine.

The attorney general’s office urges everyone to hang up immediately, and do not press any buttons.

You can call the attorney general’s office to report any possible scams at 573-751-3321.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories