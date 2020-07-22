Medicaid expansion will be on upcoming August ballot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missourians will be voting on expanding Medicaid in the state on August 4.

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards and state Senator Bob Onder discussed why voters should or shouldn’t vote for Medicaid expansion.

“We don’t believe that money grows on trees and we know that a Medicaid expansion will be a budget buster,” said Onder. “It will be great for hospitals that want to build a new wing.”

“What’s wrong with our state, our leadership, that we’re so afraid to make something happen that has worked in 37 other states,” said Edwards. “And I’ll assure you, by the time this is all over, we will not be the last state.”

Right now, Missouri has eligibility for Medicaid for those over the age of 65 or have a disability such as being blind or having dependent children.

Dr. Dan Ponder with the L.E. Meader Center at Drury University says the expansion would make it easier for many to get back on Medicaid if they have been dropped.

“It should be easier for people who were dropped from Medicaid to get back onto it because it does greatly expand the number of people who are available,” said Ponder. “Particularly, pretty much anyone who meets those income requirements between the ages of 19 and 64. We had already had it for 65 and above and then for some other categories, but that’s really where the biggest thing would come.”

Those against the expansion of Medicaid say it’s too expensive and would be a bigger tax increase.

“So, you have people who are opposed to it,” said Ponder. “What they essentially are arguing is a couple of things, on is that it’s too expensive, that this is no time for a huge tax increase.”

“Do we want to in-debt our children and our grandchildren? Do we know where this money is going to come from to do an Obamacare Medicaid expansion? Conservatively, this will cost $350 million a year – $3.5 billion over the next decade,” said Onder.

If voters approve the Medicaid expansion, it would go into effect on July 1 of 2021.

The forum was hosted by Ozarks Technical Community College’s Social Sciences Department and a nonpartisan student organization, Politically Active.

The forum will be broadcast in its entirety at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27 on KSMU Radio (91.1 FM).