Medicaid cuts affect Branson charity

BRANSON, Mo.– Jesus Was Homeless, a charity in Branson, has seen the effects Medicaid cuts have had on individuals firsthand.

Their goal is to connect people who need assistance with agencies and services that can help.

Jesus Was Homeless operates on donations and grants.

They share what they’ve seen, how they’re handling it, and how they want to make it better.

JWH says they feel like the problem is going to require a team effort of local agencies and organizations to solve.

It was announced earlier that almost ninety-thousand children and thousands of more adults have been dropped from Missouri’s Medicaid in the last year.

State congresswoman Crystal Quade called for an investigation. She does not believe the change comes from an improving economy.

She released a letter written to house speaker Elijah Haahr asking him to task a committee with investigating this decline.

