Meat and poultry processing grant program created in Missouri amid pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– 20-million dollars in CARES Act funding has been given to help Missouri meat processors amid a months-long meat shortage.

The grants are aimed at increasing livestock and poultry processing capacity across the state.

You might remember when meat prices went up, and there was a shortage at many stores – due to several big processors having to shut down after large COVID-19 outbreaks in their facilities.

This funding helps ensure that it doesn’t happen again by building up Missouri’s smaller processing plants.

It applies to any:

federally inspected, state inspected and custom exempt facility

that has less than 200 employees

processors can get either 200-thousand, 100-thousand, or 20-thousand dollars, depending on the inspections.

the deadline to apply is August 31.

The grants can be used towards utility upgrades, more equipment or increased sanitation – but it cannot be used for things like buying land, construction, or paying employees.

September 15, 2020: Applicants notified of acceptance or denial

November 15, 2020: Last day that eligible expenses may be incurred for reimbursement

November 30, 2020: Deadline for all expenditure and reimbursement documentation to be submitted to the Department

For more information on the Missouri Meat and Poultry Processing Grant Program visit https://agriculture.mo.gov/abd/financial/meatpoultrygrant.php