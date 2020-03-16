Third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Greene County

UPDATE: The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced the third case of COVID-19 in Greene County.
MISSOURI.– Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced there are now six confirmed cases of COVID -19 in Missouri.
According to MDHS, thre are six presumptive positive cases and 164 negatives in Missouri.
Positive cases are residents of St. Louis County (2), Greene County (2) and Henry County (1).
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the location of the newest case will be announced as soon as public health professionals make notifications.
