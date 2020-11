GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for information regarding three whole deer found in Greene County.

According to a Facebook post, the deer were found at the Joe Crighton Access.

“All three deer were dumped either late Sunday night or early Monday morning,” the Department states.

If you have any information on this illegal dumping, call Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392 -1111 or the MDC Southwest Regional Office at 417-895-6880.