MDC asks turkey hunters to save feathers for research project

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking turkey hunters to save and share feathers from birds they harvest this fall for part of a new research project.

According to a press release, the project is to help improve wild turkey management in Missouri. The department will send participating hunters materials needed to submit feathers, including a postage-paid envelope for feather submissions.

“The materials will contain instructions about which feathers to submit. MDC asks hunters to return the requested feathers in the postage-paid envelope provided. Participating hunters will also need to include the Telecheck identification number for the harvested bird to help MDC determine from which Missouri county it was taken,” the release states.

MDC asks turkey hunters to retain the turkey carcasses until the materials arrive or remove a wing from the turkey and several feathers from the lower portion of the breast.

If you would like to share your turkey feathers, you can give your information here or call the MDC at 573-815-7901 ext. 2940.