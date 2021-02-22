McTJ Night in Marshfield helps family give back to charity

MARSHFIELD, Mo.– TJ Slocum was born with down syndrome and a heart defect. Every year he raises money for Springfield’s Ronald McDonald houses.

Slocum’s local McDonalds is holding an event this afternoon called “Mc-TJ Night”.

From 3 to 8 p.m., 20% of sales at the Marshfield McDonalds will benefit the Ronald McDonald house. Customers can order at the counter or through the drive-thru, but they can’t eat inside.

Along with working at the Marshfield McDonalds, TJ volunteers at the Webster County Health Unit.

“I love to help other people,” Slocum said.

Slocum has raised more than $127,000 for Springfield’s Ronald McDonald houses – which gives families of sick or injured kids a place to stay.

“The reason that we do this and TJ does this, is because when TJ was born, he was born with a heart defect,” TJ’s mother Debbie Slocum said. “He’s had 15 surgeries of procedures done on his heart. We’ve had to use the Ronald McDonald house several times. This is our way of giving back.”

“In whatever situation, whether he goes out in the community, or with disaster relief… he just likes helping people,” TJ’s father Randy Slocum said.

The Slocum’s have been helping for over 13 years.

This afternoon, it’s Mc-TJ Night at McDonalds. In previous years, TJ raised money after speaking with business owners face-to-face. This year, the fundraiser will look a bit different without indoor dining.

“We’ll be selling cookies out in the parking lot that will also help raise money for the Ronald McDonald house. Sometimes people will come through and donate money to him,” TJ’s mother said.

Slocum hopes to raise $10,000 for the Ronald McDonald house this month.

“He usually raises well over a thousand dollars on McTJ nights,” TJ’s father said.

“If he doesn’t get $10,000 it’s okay, because whatever he gets helps out those families in need,” TJ’s mother said.

If you miss Mc-TJ Night there are still ways you can help – you can donate to the Ronald McDonald house through TJ’s name.

The Slocum’s have made a website for this event. You can visit it here.