MCFP Springfield inmate has died from COVID-19

Local News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield announced an inmate has died after complications from COVID-19.

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Pedro Lopez-Vargas, 59, tested positive for COVID-19. Lopez-Vargas was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

He did have long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, according to the MCFP Springfield.

Lopez-Vargas was sentenced in California to a 25-year and 15-day sentence for second-degree murder and illegal re-entry into the U.S. He has been in custody at MCFP Springfield since Nov. 24, 1999.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station