MCFP Springfield inmate has died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield announced an inmate has died after complications from COVID-19.

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, Pedro Lopez-Vargas, 59, tested positive for COVID-19. Lopez-Vargas was pronounced dead by hospital staff on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

He did have long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, according to the MCFP Springfield.

Lopez-Vargas was sentenced in California to a 25-year and 15-day sentence for second-degree murder and illegal re-entry into the U.S. He has been in custody at MCFP Springfield since Nov. 24, 1999.