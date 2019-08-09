McDonald County Police searching for three missing children

UPDATE: The children have been found and are safe.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — McDonald County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for 4-year-old Siah Casillas, 1-year-old Saidah Noor, and 7-month-old Intisar Mahamed.

Casillas is Hispanic, female, age 4, 2’5” tall. 40 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.

Siah Casillas

Noor is black, female, age 1, black hair, and brown eyes.

Saidah Noor

Mahamed is a black, female, age 7 months, black hair, and brown eyes.

Intisar Mahamed

The three children were last seen with their mother in Noel, Missouri

A female believed to be the mother of the children was located deceased.

Anyone with information should call 911 or McDonald County Sheriff’s Department at 417-223-4319.