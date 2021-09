MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo.– A motorcycle crash outside of Powell on Friday has left one dead.

Michael Tate, 41, was heading Eastbound on Pine Tree Road 6 at 4:12 p.m. when his motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Tate was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 99th fatality for 2021.