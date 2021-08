JANE, Mo.– A car crash in McDonald County has left one dead.

Emerson Boshears, 56, was driving westbound on State Highway 90 at about 12:00 a.m. Saturday when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

Boshears was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 86th fatality of 2021.