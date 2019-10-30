Mayor proposes keeping guns from domestic abusers

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Mayor of Kansas City is proposing an ordinance aimed at helping police keep firearms away from those with a history of domestic violence.

The Kansas Star reports that the ordinance Quinton Lucas unveiled Wednesday would allow police to take firearms from domestic violence offenders or those who are the subject of restraining orders. A similar federal law exists but backers say a local law would help police and prosecutors pursue the cases.

Lucas and his staff wrote the proposal with help from the Rose Brooks Center, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Shelter victim advocate Annie Struby said more than half of the most dangerous domestic abusers in Kansas City have access to firearms.

