Mayor of Republic resigns to focus on full-time career

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The mayor of the city of Republic announced his resignation on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Former Mayor Jeff Ussery says this was a hard decision to come to, but he has “taken on a new role” within his career, leaving him with little time to put towards his requirements as a mayor.

“While I have absolutely loved serving as your mayor, I have to consider the time constraints I have in life currently and the effect that has on my family,” said Ussery. “I have made the decision to step down as mayor. As much as I love serving in this part-time capacity, I have to focus on my family and my full-time career.”

The City of Republic says the council meeting planned for Tuesday, July 21, will be Ussery’s last meeting.

Matt Russell will fill Ussery’s seat until a new mayor is elected.

