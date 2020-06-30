Master bedrooms are being referred to as primary bedrooms by some realtors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Rooms in homes are now being referred to as primary bedrooms instead of master bedrooms.

This change comes after concerns from members who say the term ‘master’ could be perceived negatively by some agents and buyers.

Ladonna Parker, Houston Black Real Estate president, says ‘primary’ describes the rooms just as well as master.

“I think it’s more a sign of the times,” said Parker. ” If we are in the midst of change, what structural things can we do to make a difference? When you really think about it, how we present a particular space and how it’s spoken and presented really does make a difference.”

This change currently only applies to some online listings. Realtors will not be fined for using the term “master bedroom” or “master bath” in their marketing and photo descriptions.