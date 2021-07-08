Massive house fire in Christian County under investigation

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate the cause of a massive house fire late Tuesday, July 6, southeast of Ozark.

Ozark Fire Chief Jarrett Metheny said the roof of the home at 272 Aviation Boulevard was engulfed when firefighters arrived shortly after 11 p.m.

Firefighters from six area departments helped battle the blaze, he said. Water had to truck in because there was no water available on site.

The family that lived at the approximate 8,000- to 9,000-square-foot was on vacation when the fire occurred.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire is undetermined, the fire chief said.