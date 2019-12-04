Massive fire in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 1900 E. Central Ave. shortly before noon.

The address is for United Industries.

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools says kids at Washington Junior High and Apple Glen Elementary will stay inside for recess but are not evacuating at this time.

Wright also said that four schools in the area are currently without power. Those schools are Washington Jr. High, Apple Glen Elementary, Old High Middle, R.E. Baker Elementary.

LaMia Jenkins with Walmart says the MLK Building was evacuated after police directed them to.

Jenkins says The Sam Walton Development Center was not evacuated but employees can leave if they choose to.

An emergency alert for air quality was sent to some phone users saying potentially irritable smoke was moving into Rogers.