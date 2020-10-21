Christian County masking mandate now in effect

OZARK, Mo. — Masking requirements in Ozark and Nixa went into effect Wednesday morning, Oct. 21, after local hospitals pleaded with the mayor.

Nixa resident Drew Douglas says CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital officials said the number of COVID-19 cases they are seeing is putting a strain on the hospital systems.

“I think that council took into consideration the number of cases in Christian County when they voted back in July,” said Douglas. “The number of Christian County residents who were hospitalized. and the number of Christian County residents who had died as a result COVID-19. And those numbers have changed and gone up quite a bit in the last few weeks.”

CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards says there are 15 Christian County residents in Springfield hospitals with COVID-19, compared to 25 from Greene County.