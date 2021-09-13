Marshfield woman gets 5 years probation after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

MARSHFIELD, Mo.- A Webster County judge has given a Marshfield woman five years probation after leaving the scene of an accident that left a man from Nebraska dead earlier this year.

On September 7, the judge suspended the imposition of the sentence and gave 27-year-old Morgan Wright five years probation, with 250 hours of community service, a written apology letter to the family of the victim, defensive driving classes, and has to submit a drug test every 90 days for the first two years of the probation.

Wright was charged with leaving the scene of an accident on January 19, 2021.

According to a probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the father of Wright called the Webster County Dispatch later that morning of January 19 to say his daughter told him she hit a person in Evergreen Road around 3:30 that morning and left the scene without contacting authorities.

That person has been identified as 46-year-old Sherry Traten of Omaha, Nebraska.

The father did tell authorities that Wright was staying with her grandparents. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office went to the residence and found the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run. Authorities say they found blood splatter and minor damage on the car. Authorities made contact with Wright and arrested her for leaving the scene of the crash.

Court documents say the investigator with the Highway Patrol who arrested Wright had video footage from his car that was recording the investigation and caught Wright saying stuff while the trooper was not in his car.

The investigator said Wright’s behavior became very agitated and hostile towards the trooper and other law enforcement involved in the investigation. Wright called the authorities a variety of vulgar names.