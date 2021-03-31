Marshfield teachers take a plane ride to learn about STEM

MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Teachers took a flight from Lebanon to Springfield to help better educate their students on aerospace.

Civil Air Patrol said its main mission is to work with teachers to get students excited about STEM and the beauty of flight.

Marshfield teachers Angela Hoefer and Lisa Messick are both now members of the Civil Air Patrol.

“In addition to having a squadron come to our classroom and teach us, we get to receive different kinds of kits – robotics, aerodynamics, hydraulics, things like that,” said Hoefer. “And the students get to work on the kits, build things, experiment with them, and learn all sorts of information that we couldn’t do if we didn’t get those kits for free.”

The patrol invites all Missouri teachers to join them in its aerospace education efforts by going online to look at its free resources.