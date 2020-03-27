Marshfield School District offers free meals to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– People are working together to make sure everyone has enough to eat during the COVID- 19 crisis.

The Marshfield School District is handing out about 2,400 meals per day to students totaling 11,000 just in the first week.

Henry says once Marshfield schools closed, the kitchen staff were asking how students would still get fed. After some planning, teachers and cooks were brought back in to hand out two meals per day to not only students but anyone under 18, and sometime next week, they will start providing the third meal.

The school district is now offering pick up and delivery across 247 square miles.

The school’s staff says they’re happy to still be working, but they are even more grateful to provide for those that might go hungry otherwise.

The school is also handing out weekly education on top of online school work to keep students engaged.